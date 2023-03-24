Ethereum Price Tops $1,760.62 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,760.62 or 0.06374335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $215.45 billion and approximately $10.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017969 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

