Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,401,000 after buying an additional 27,397,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,220 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EVLO stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

EVLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

