Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ES. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

