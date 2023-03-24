EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Down to $33.44

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $32.35. EVERTEC shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 5,321 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after acquiring an additional 845,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $10,346,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

