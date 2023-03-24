Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $95.39 million and $1.90 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

