Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $103.25. Approximately 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

