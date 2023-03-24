Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Down 7.1%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. 155,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 305,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Expensify Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,251,384.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,251,384.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,900 in the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

