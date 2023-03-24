Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $17.62

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $17.02. Expro Group shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 42,890 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Expro Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,278,111 shares of company stock valued at $153,529,560. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expro Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after acquiring an additional 551,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Expro Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expro Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

