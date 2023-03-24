Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is AKO Capital LLP’s 10th Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 3.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $234,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $680.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $711.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $672.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.88.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.