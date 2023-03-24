Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 146,498.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 829,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

