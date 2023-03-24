Family Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,921 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 80,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

