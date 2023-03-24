Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.43. 745,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

