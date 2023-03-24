Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,874,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,854,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

