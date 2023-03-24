Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. 947,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,912. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

