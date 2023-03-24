Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $100.06. 4,313,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,283. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $107.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

