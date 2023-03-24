Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $224.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day moving average is $225.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

