Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $14.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,655. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

