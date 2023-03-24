Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

