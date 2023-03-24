Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,250,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,435,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferroglobe Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,060,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,997 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 1,327,742 shares during the last quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

