Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,250,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,435,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29.
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
