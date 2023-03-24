Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Tops $49.24 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $302.33 million and approximately $49.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017905 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

