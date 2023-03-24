FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 0.4%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 249 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.30). 3,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.32).

FIH group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,069.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.74.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

