Financial Comparison: Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jinhua Marine Biological and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Jinhua Marine Biological alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86

Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 2,794.04%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.10 -$245.47 million ($3.59) -0.18

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -53.64% -11.72% -6.07%

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

(Get Rating)

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.