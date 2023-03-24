Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$2.95. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 1,952 shares.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$66.53 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.75 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.2311436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

