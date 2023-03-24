First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director John J. Harris Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

