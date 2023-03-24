First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.
First Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.
About First Citizens Bancshares
First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customer to in the mid-southern United States. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.
