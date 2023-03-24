First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

First Cobalt Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The firm has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

