First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price Up 2%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 1,136,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,798,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $4,781,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

