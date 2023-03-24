First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$352,125.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.57. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First Quantum Minerals

Several research firms have weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Joseph lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.35.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

