First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 4th Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.71% of First Republic Bank worth $155,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,009,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,495,973. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

