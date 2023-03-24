First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.65.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.