FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Down 0.8%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.98.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Company Profile

The FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (KOCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any size across the world that meet certain Catholic investment guidelines. KOCG was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

