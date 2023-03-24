FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $254.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.85.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $199.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $908,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,068,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

