Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FL opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.