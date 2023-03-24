ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
