Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Head-To-Head Review

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NovaGold Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 72.82%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -109.50% -30.80% Fortuna Silver Mines -19.92% 3.19% 2.24%

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -36.38 Fortuna Silver Mines $681.49 million 1.50 -$128.13 million ($0.43) -8.19

NovaGold Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortuna Silver Mines. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.