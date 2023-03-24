Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 80400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$29.88 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

