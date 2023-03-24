Frax Price Down 1% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $10.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

