Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 36,115 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 5.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $74,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

