Freshworks’ (FRSH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock worth $21,878,194. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

