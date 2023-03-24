Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.3%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.47. 210,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,147,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Frontier Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,013 shares of company stock valued at $654,087 over the last ninety days. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

