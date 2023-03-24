FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lowered its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 321,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,908,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,633,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,908,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,633,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 346,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,952. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

