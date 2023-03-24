FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

MS stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

