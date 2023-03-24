Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 177.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 6.3 %

FURY stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $4,871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

