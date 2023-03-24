FY2023 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $602.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

