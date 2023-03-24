G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,100.25

G999 (G999) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $7,100.25 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018397 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000190 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

