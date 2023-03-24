Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
