Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

