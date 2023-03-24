Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $15.13. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 44,828 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

