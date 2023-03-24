Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $15.13. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 44,828 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.