General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in General Mills by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 174,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

