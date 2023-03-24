General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,202. General Mills has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

