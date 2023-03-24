General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.
NYSE:GIS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,202. General Mills has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.
In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
