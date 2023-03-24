General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of GIS traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. 4,980,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,874. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

